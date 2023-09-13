Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TACK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 590,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 138,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 251,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TACK stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.