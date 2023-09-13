Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 2,350,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,819,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Farfetch by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $959.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

