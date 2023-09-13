FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Critical Survey

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Resources $2.71 billion 1.46 $524.00 million $12.13 4.73

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A California Resources 26.50% 21.97% 10.98%

Summary

California Resources beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

