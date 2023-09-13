Financial Analysis: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT)

Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quarta-Rad and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $74.08 million 2.35 -$74.17 million ($0.62) -1.99

Quarta-Rad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.4% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quarta-Rad and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarta-Rad 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.91%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Quarta-Rad.

Profitability

This table compares Quarta-Rad and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology -106.33% -68.70% -33.54%

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Quarta-Rad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarta-Rad

Quarta-Rad, Inc. distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector. In addition, it offers RADEX M107, a simple radon gas detector that provides visual/audio alarm when a threshold is reached, as well as RADEX EMI50, a hand-held device, which offers real-time measuring of electric field strength and electro magnetic field. Further, the company provides light and brightness detection equipment, such as RADEX Lupin, a hand-held device that measures illumination, brightness, and flicker ratio of LED screens. It markets its products through the independent distributors and the Internet. The company was formerly known as Quatra-Rad, Inc. and changed its name to Quarta-Rad, Inc. in February 2012. Quarta-Rad, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

