Financial Analysis: Semantix (STIX) versus Its Competitors

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) is one of 58 public companies in the "Custom computer programming services" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semantix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million -$63.61 million -2.19 Semantix Competitors $23.56 billion $197.45 million 12.43

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -11.21% -16.25% -2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Semantix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 234 1530 2588 85 2.57

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

