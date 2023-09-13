Financial Comparison: Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokai Carbon and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokai Carbon N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -1.45% 6.31% 2.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokai Carbon N/A N/A N/A $28.63 1.24 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.89 -$23.00 million ($0.04) -66.25

This table compares Tokai Carbon and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokai Carbon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokai Carbon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokai Carbon and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokai Carbon 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.55%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Tokai Carbon.

Summary

5N Plus beats Tokai Carbon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products. It provides fine carbon products comprising special graphite products that include isotropic graphite G/HK series, extruded graphite, SiC coated carbon, C/C composite, glassy carbon, solid SiC, carbon brush, and resin-impregnated graphite products, as well as furnace materials for silicon semiconductor, solar cell manufacturing, and other applications; and industrial furnaces and related products, which comprise silicon carbide heating elements, resistors, recryte SiC structural materials, and industrial furnaces for heat treatment of ceramics, electronic components, metals, glass, and others. In addition, it provides carbon and graphite products and solutions for various smelting applications; and friction materials, including sintered metal friction, paper friction, carbonaceous friction, sliding, resin, woven, and soft mold materials to regulate power transmission in industrial and construction machinery, as well as for use in brake and clutch parts of vehicles, such as motorbikes, trucks, buses, and trains. Further, the company offers anode materials for secondary lithium-ion batteries that are used in smartphones and electric cars. The company was formerly known as Tokai Electrode Mfg. Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. in 1975. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

