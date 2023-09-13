Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

