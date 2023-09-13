Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,136 shares of company stock worth $819,994 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

