Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 3,891 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. FMC makes up 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FMC by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in FMC by 8.5% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 907,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

