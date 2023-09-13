Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,825,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

