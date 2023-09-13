Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

JOET opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.