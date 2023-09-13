Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
