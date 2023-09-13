Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCN opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.