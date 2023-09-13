Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

