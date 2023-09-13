Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

