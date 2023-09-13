Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.