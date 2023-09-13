Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $844.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $874.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

