Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.