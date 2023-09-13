Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

