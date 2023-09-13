Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Dover by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

