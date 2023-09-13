Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 8,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

