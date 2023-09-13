Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 8,703 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

