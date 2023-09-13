Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 274,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

