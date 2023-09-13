Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 23,673 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.