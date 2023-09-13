Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

