Financial Review: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 406.82%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million 1.19 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -2.80 Fluence Energy $1.99 billion 2.30 -$104.49 million ($0.94) -27.44

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Fluence Energy -5.54% -21.07% -6.66%

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

