Financial Survey: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.65% 9.11% 4.49% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsons and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $4.20 billion 1.39 $96.66 million $1.13 49.30 ARB IOT Group $27.99 million 1.71 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Parsons and ARB IOT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 2 5 0 2.50 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Parsons presently has a consensus price target of $54.11, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.56%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Parsons.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Parsons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsons beats ARB IOT Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

