Financial Survey: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and Spectrum Global Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $22.94 billion 0.32 $323.63 million $0.78 19.37 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.26 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TIM has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 8.85% 8.43% 3.82% Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TIM and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

TIM beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

