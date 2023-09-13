Financial Survey: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) vs. Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Esker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Esker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Esker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $1.95 billion 0.13 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Esker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Esker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingo Group and Esker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Esker 0 1 1 0 2.50

Esker has a consensus price target of $297.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Esker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esker is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Esker on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Esker

(Get Free Report)

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator. The company serves the life sciences, building materials, food and beverages, electronics, and chemical industries. Esker SA was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.