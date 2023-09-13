Financial Survey: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) vs. PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vantage Drilling and PHX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

PHX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 52.21%.

This table compares Vantage Drilling and PHX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $278.72 million 0.00 -$3.36 million ($2.85) N/A PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 4.36

PHX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and PHX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -11.26% -14.07% -5.95% PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PHX Energy Services beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

