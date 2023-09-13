FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading Up 7.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.
About FinServ Acquisition
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FinServ Acquisition
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.