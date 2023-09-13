First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 0%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12,999.00 and last traded at $12,999.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,000.00.

First National of Nebraska Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12,836.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13,076.10.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

