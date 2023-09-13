First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 57,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 46,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,376,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,924,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.