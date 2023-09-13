First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 57,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 46,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
