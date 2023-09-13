Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 14,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Flux Power
Flux Power Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Flux Power
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flux Power
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.