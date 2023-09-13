FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FMC traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 184477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $250,610,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in FMC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in FMC by 11.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

