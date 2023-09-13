Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

