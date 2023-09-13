FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 28,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $426.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAUG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,007.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

