FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,603,068 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FuelCell Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.