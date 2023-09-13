FY2026 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE SONY opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

