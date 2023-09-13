GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.36. 1,306,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,210,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Specifically, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,751,024.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 366.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

