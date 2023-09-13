Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Up 7.6%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 112,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 133,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of C$32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

