Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

