Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

