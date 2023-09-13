Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 118 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $618.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

