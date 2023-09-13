Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 0.0 %
V stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
