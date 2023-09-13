Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LVS opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

