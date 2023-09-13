Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,780 shares of company stock worth $10,015,784 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 158.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

