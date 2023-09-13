GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 3.7%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 651,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 788,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$101.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

