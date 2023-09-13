Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.
About Green Organic Dutchman
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Organic Dutchman
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.