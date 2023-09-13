Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 34972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

